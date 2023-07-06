ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In a whirlwind of a week, Odessa High senior and four-star wide receiver prospect Ivan Carreon de-committed from Texas Tech and in less than 24 hours pledged to play football at Oklahoma.

Carreon was recruited last fall by a high-energy Joey McGuire coaching staff after the career Texas high school football coach exceeded expectations in his first season at the helm. One of the key men behind the Carreon campaign was wide receiver coach and passing game coordinator Emmett Jones.

On Dec. 1, 2022, Carreon announced his commitment to play in the red and black, music to the ears of Texas Tech faithful in the Permian Basin.

The picture began to shift for Carreon only one month later when Oklahoma stole Coach Jones away from Texas Tech on Jan. 10 to be the Sooners’ receivers coach to the tune of $550,000.

Speculation began to swirl in May when in just a week’s time, Carreon received offers from Purdue, UNLV and Oklahoma, despite his verbal commitment to Texas Tech. The 6A pre-season All-State receiver then tweeted a photo of him with members of the Oklahoma coaching staff on June 3, including Jones and head coach Brent Venables, rightfully putting doubt in his pledge to the Red Raiders.

But still, Texas Tech fans were able to exhale after Carreon subsequently posted photos in full uniform at Jones AT&T Stadium while on his official visit on June 13.

That didn’t last long.

16 days later, after seven months of commitment to Texas Tech, Carreon announced he would be re-opening his recruitment on June 29, then less than 24 hours later announced he would continue his football career as a Sooner.

“It was hard because I was in there for so long and I had a good connection with all the [Texas Tech] coaches,” Carreon said. “I liked Coach McGuire. He’s a good person, he was good to me and my family every time we went up there.”

A major factor for the 6-foot-6 Broncho senior was Oklahoma’s eventual move from the Big 12 to the SEC. But it was Coach Jones that helped influence Carreon’s desire flip.

“Probably the most important thing was them moving to the SEC because if I go over there I can be able to play against the best competition there is in college,” Carreon said. “[Jones] was texting me and stuff. He was there at Tech, I’ve been there with him. So when I went to Oklahoma, he was there and I like how he coaches.”

It went unmentioned by Carreon, but another possible factor is the difference in name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities. Currently, Texas Tech football players have the opportunity to make $25,000 per year through the Matador Club NIL collective.

Oklahoma football players, on the other hand, have the opportunity to make nearly double that amount. Sooners are able to make between $40,000-$50,000 per year through the 1Oklahoma Collective.

So, how did Texas Tech react? Carreon said he had to make a difficult phone call to head coach Joey McGuire to tell him the news.

“He understood, you know. He just knew what was going to happen and was very supportive and told me good luck with everything,” Carreon recalled. “It was just hard. I was nervous to do it.”

Once the hard part was taken care of, Carreon said he felt relief, excitement and support from the Sooner faithful after making his announcement to go to Oklahoma.

Carreon is a shining star for an Odessa football squad that has struggled through recent years and he hopes to be a light for the Bronchos’ program going forward.

“It feels good to show people that we have athletes on this side of town and show that we can actually do something.”