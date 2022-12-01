ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa High junior wide receiver Ivan Carreon announced Thursday afternoon on Twitter he has committed to Texas Tech University to continue his football career.

The 6-foot-6, 195-pound receiver was a major part of the Bronchos offense this fall. Although the team went 3-7 and missed the playoffs, Carreon still recorded 1,168 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns. With 51 season receptions, he averaged an astonishing 22.9 yards per catch. He also added 81 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

In his two-year varsity career with the Bronchos, Carreon tallied 128 receptions for 2,282 yards, for a career average of 17.8 yards per catch.

Carreon was named first-team all-district in both of his years on varsity for the highly competitive District 2-6A. He was also named Permian Basin Newcomer of the Year in 2021 and was an All-State Honorable Mention recipient by the Texas Sports Writers in that same season.

Carreon will finish his high school career with the Bronchos in 2023 and plans to sign his letter of intent next fall.