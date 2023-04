ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa and Permian softball met for their second round of district games Thursday. Permian game in 5-0 against district opponents and won the last meeting against Odessa 8-7.

But Thursday was Odessa’s night. The Bronchos stomped the Panthers 12-2 in a five-inning mercy rule, going up 11-0 in the second inning. The Bronchos improve to 2-5 in district play and the Panthers fall to 5-1.

Watch the video above for highlights.