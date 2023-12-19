ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Surrounded by friends, family and teammates, Odessa senior wide receiver Ivan Carreon signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Oklahoma.

“It feels good, I’m excited to finally be able to go over there and start my journey and next chapter of my life,” Carreon said.

The four-star prospect was a standout for the Bronchos, finishing his high school career with 3,315 yards receiving yards and 40 receiving touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

Carreon excelled as a multi-sport athlete at Odessa High, winning District 2-6A Defensive Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season, and qualifying for the 6A UIL State Track and Field meet in 2023 in the 110-meter hurdles.

This is a milestone achievement for an up-and-coming Odessa football team. Carreon is the first Broncho in years to sign to a Power Five university.

“I think it’s big, man. It’s something that I’ve always thought these kids need examples of kids that are going on to be successful and that are doing it the right way, and I think he’s a great example of that and I think more than anything is you give everybody hope that I mean anything’s possible,” Matt Vinson, Odessa quarterbacks coach, said.

Carreon graduated from Odessa after the fall semester and plans to move to Norman in January to begin training with the Sooners.