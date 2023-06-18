ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa College volleyball signed for Midland Christian and Midland Legacy volleyball player Rayah Coy to be a defensive specialist for the Wranglers. Coy was named the 2022 District 2-6A Newcomer of the Year after coming to Midland Legacy her senior year.

Although that’s a back-row position, Coy was a strong hitter for the Mustangs and Rebels as well, playing outside and right-side hitter during the inaugural FCA All-Star volleyball game. In Coy’s senior campaign with the Rebels, she recorded 199 kills and 27.5 blocks with a hitting percentage (similar to a batting average in baseball or softball) of .226.

The Wranglers recruited Coy, who had 393 digs her senior season, as a defensive specialist.

Odessa College had several roles to fill after the 2022 season in which it spent eight weeks of the season nationally ranked, including seven weeks in the top 10. The Wranglers’ season ended in the Region V tournament. The 2023 season will begin in August.