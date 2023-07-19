ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa College announced today that Brad Stracke, former men’s golf coach at the University of North Texas, has accepted the position as the new Odessa College head men’s and women’s golf coach. Stracke has also coached at the University of Florida and Indian Hills Community College.

While at UNT, Coach Stracke, won three conference titles and five National Collegiate Athletic Association Regionals. He coached three Olympians including PGA tour winners Carlos Ortiz and Sebastian Munoz. In all but three of his seasons at UNT, he coached at least one individual to the NCAA regionals and sent the entire team to regionals five times, while also sending three individuals to the tournament in 2017.

He also coached four individual conference champions, 23 All-Conference selections, one All-American, nine Academic All-Americans, and four Golf Coaches Association of America All-Academic Teams. Stracke also was selected twice as conference Coach of the Year.

Prior to coaching at UNT, Stracke spent three seasons (2005-2008) as an assistant coach at the University of Florida. At Florida, Stracke helped guide the Gators to three straight NCAA championships, highlighted by a second-place finish in 2006. He also coached four PGA Tour players, six All-Americans, eight All-Southeastern Conference players and a Walker Cup player.

Stracke was the head coach at Indian Hills Community College for nine seasons (1995-2005), during which time he won a National Junior College Athletic Association national title in 2000. He coached 21 All-Americans at Indian Hills.

Stracke replaces long-time head coach Paul Chavez, who announced his retirement in May after 31 years at Odessa College. Chavez guided the Wranglers to three NJCAA D1 Golf National Championships in 2004, 2005 and most recently in 2017. In addition to the three national titles, Odessa College finished in the top five 16 times under Chavez.