ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa College announced today that coach Doug Eastman accepted the position as the new Odessa College head softball coach. Eastman comes to Odessa College from Texas A&M – Kingsville where he served as head softball coach during the 2022-2023 season.

Prior to that position, he was the head softball coach at Yavapai College from 2014 to 2022. His 2022 team at Yavapai was No. 1 in the country in the NJCAA national rankings. Coach Eastman received the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Milestone Achievement award with 833 career wins and 333 wins in eight seasons at Yavapai College with a better than 850 career-winning percentage.

He also holds the honor of being the winningest softball coach in Yavapai College history. His teams had two national appearances in 2015-16 and 2020-21, two region championships, and four conference titles.

Before Yavapai, Coach Eastman was the head softball coach for 12 years at his alma mater, College of the Siskiyous in Northern California, where his teams’ overall record was 301-24 across the past seven seasons. Under his coaching, the college’s softball program ranked No. 1 in winning percentage in California and had seven consecutive conference championships and seven consecutive Final Four appearances.

Eastman’s success at the junior college level was likely a draw for the Wranglers, who are coming off back-to-back third-place finishes in the national tournament.

During coach Eastman’s college years as a student-athlete, he played baseball at the College of the Siskiyous and received All-State and All-American honors.

In 1984, he was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds where he played in the minor league organization and was awarded the Most Valuable Player honor in 1987. Later, a wrist injury changed his direction from player to coach.

Eastman replaced Jeff Jackson who recently took a job as the head softball coach at Stephen F. Austin University, an NCAA Division I program. Jackson coached the Wranglers for six years, leading Odessa College to three straight national tournaments.