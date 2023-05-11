ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In a season already marked with historic feats, Odessa College softball notched another milestone before the end of the regular season. Head coach Jeff Jackson earned his 300th career win as a head coach in the Wranglers’ 11-0 win over El Paso Community College on April 29.

Jackson has been a collegiate softball head coach for nine years. He spent three years at the helm of Ranger College before taking over at Odessa College, where he is currently in his sixth season.

While it took nine years to surpass the 300-win mark, nearly one-third of the wins came in his past two seasons with the Wranglers. The 2022 and 2023 seasons accounted for 99 of Jackson’s 300 wins.

“I do love winning. I love winning a lot more than I hate to lose,” Jackson said.

Jackson inherited a historically competitive program when he was hired in 2017, but since then he has taken the Wranglers to new heights.

“Before I got here, Odessa was no slouch by any means. Always in the national rankings, just really a powerhouse program, something that was already nationally recognized and so I’m just fortunate to be able to continue running in the right direction,” Jackson said.

In 2022, Odessa College was the regular season conference champion, the Region V West champion and the third-place finisher at the NJCAA National Championship Tournament, tying the program record for highest finish on the national stage. The 2022 Wrangler squad finished 55-7.

This season the Wranglers boasted an unblemished conference record of 24-0 to sweep the WJCAC and win the regular season conference title. Odessa College has not lost a game since March 15th against McMurry University, the NCAA Division III college in which Jackson himself played baseball.

Since the loss, the Wranglers have won 26 consecutive games, soaring to a No. 1 ranking in NJCAA DI softball for the first time in school history.

“I don’t ever want to settle for being average or above average, I want to go, very selfishly, win national championship after national championship every year,” Jackson said.

Jackson made special mention to the administration at Odessa College which he believes put him in the position to have the success that he has in his six seasons.

“That’s my best feeling, is to be in a supportive program, to be in a school that has supportive administration who wants to win, who gives you the tools to win,” Jackson said.

Odessa College completed the regular season with an impressive 48-4 record including 33 mercy rule victories.

The Wranglers will look to go back-to-back as region champions and national tournament participants this season. Odessa earned the overall one-seed in the Region V West tournament featuring the top six teams in the WJCAC. The winner of the Region V West tournament earns a bid to the national tournament.

“I know he has more milestones to come, he has more wins to come, and this [300th] is just a little one,” Clarisa Zapata, Odessa College sophomore third-baseman said.

The Region tournament begins Friday, May 12.