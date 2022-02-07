ODESSA, Texas: The Odessa College Sports Center might be the most diverse place in all of the Permian Basin, with girls coming from all over the world to use basketball as a means to chase their dreams.

The Lady Wranglers’ locker room has become like a mini United Nations, with more than half the roster coming from outside the United States, including Jessie Dai from China, Nahawa Berthe from Spain and Lala Niankin from Canada by way of the Ivory Coast.

They all came to Odessa to follow a similar dream, and they all hit a similar obstacle when they got here.

“At first, it was like I didn’t want to speak because I knew my English wasn’t very good,” Niankin said.

“My English is not very good,” Dai said. “I need lots of help on everything.”

Sometimes that language barrier carries over when head coach Franqua “Coach Q” Bedell is giving them animated instruction on the court.



“Even though I don’t understand it, I will say ‘ok, I got you’ but I don’t,” Dai said. “I just don’t want him to repeat it again because it is a waste of time sometimes when I’m on the court.”

But when the basketballs start bouncing, there is only one language that counts.

“It’s just basketball, basic basketball,” Dai said. “In the whole world, it’s the same.”

Even though they may come from worldly cities like Montreal or Barcelona, these girls knew they would find all the opportunity they need in west Texas.

“When I first started playing basketball, my coach explained to me this process,” Berthe said of coming to play in the U.S. “For that reason, it was a dream for me.”

“I asked it to my mom as a joke, to see how she would answer and she was like against it,” Niankin said. “Then I asked my dad and he was like ‘oh, really? Yeah, you should go’ and everything.”

With all the struggles that come with being a college athlete, these girls have to deal with them while their support systems are thousands of miles away.



“I probably one have one or two hours to talk with my family,” Berthe said. “In Spain, they were always there. If I have problems I can go to my mom, but here this is very difficult.”

So instead, they make a family, with their teammates and with their coach.

Bedell says he tries to make a family atmosphere around his program, which especially caught Dai off guard.

“She’s used to just the coach being about basketball,” Bedell said. “When I had a dinner and invited her to my house and we watched movies and they spent the day with me, that’s nothing she has ever experienced.”

The girls have another coach to turn to when times get rough, one that knows exactly what they are going through, because she has done it herself. Assistant Coach Marija Pacar comes from Croatia and was one of Bedell’s first international players.

“I think it’s easier for them to come to me about some stuff, if they are having issues or they are just homesick,” Pacar said. “I’m older but I get homesick, too.”

With new course work, a new culture and a new language, there is one thing that remains universal. They are using their experience on this team, in this place, to live out their dreams, even the ones beyond basketball.

“This is why I love basketball,” Dai said. “I want to do something by myself and make a difference. Make a change.”