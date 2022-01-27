ODESSA, Texas: If you walk into the tightly packed West Texas Knockout Boxing Club in Odessa, the scene might closely resemble a Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots game amongst children.

The boxing club’s owner Agustin Tapia teaches these kids much more than how to throw a punch.



“If you put your mind into it, it gives you more positive things,” Tapia said. “Boxing gives you the dedication and the discipline in life. It’s just a beautiful thing boxing does to you.”

Tapia would know, as he used boxing as a way to keep him off the streets while he was growing up mostly by himself in Mexico City and Los Angeles.

He knows firsthand what the sport can do for someone.



“Boxing got me out of trouble,” Tapia said. “Sometimes, I would sleep outside the boxing club or under a bridge to make sure I made it to the boxing club, because it was like an hour away from my house.”

Now, he trains boxers of all ages, races and genders to keep them off the streets and to give them the chances he didn’t take.

None of his students know the importance of the boxing club more than Ramiro “Junior” Peña, who went down the wrong path and ended up in a juvenile detention center last year.



“Me and my homeboy, we got into like a high-speed chase and we ended up shooting at the cops and running away on foot,” Peña said.



“It kind of broke my heart, seeing him make the wrong choice and going with the wrong people at the wrong time,” Tapia said. “This is a place where he is safe and it’s like a home for him.”

So when Peña was released last month, he knew the change he needed to make.



“When I got out I said I needed to start changing my ways and I’m trying to be a better person now,” Peña said. “I’m not trying to go back to doing the same stuff I was doing, so I started coming here again and I’ve been doing good so far.”

Tapia was one of the people who testified about Peña’s character in court and to Peña, as well as so many other young athletes in the community, the gym is more than some punching bags and ropes.

“It means everything,” Peña said. “This is like my family right here.”