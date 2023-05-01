ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa College softball coach Jeff Jackson earned his 300th career win as a head coach Saturday when the Wranglers defeated El Paso Community College 11-0. The No. 1 ranked Wranglers swept the Tejanas in the four-game series.

Jackson is in his sixth season as the head coach at Odessa College and has guided the Wranglers to a No. 1 national ranking in the NJCAA and back-to-back national tournaments in 2021 and 2022. Jackson was also named Western Junior College Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in 2022.

The Wranglers are en route to their third consecutive NJCAA tournament appearance with one regular season series remaining. Odessa College is 44-4 overall and a perfect 20-0 in conference play.

Odessa College closes the regular season with a four-game home series against Frank Phillips before entering the Region V West tournament as the one-seed. The winner of the region tournament receives a bid to the national tournament.

The Wranglers finished third in the NJCAA tournament in 2022.