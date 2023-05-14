LUBBOCK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – No. 1 Odessa College softball held off rival Midland College in the Region V West semifinal to win 8-0 in six innings on a mercy rule and advance to the championship game Monday at Lubbock Christian University. It was Odessa College’s 50th win of the 2023 season.

Emily Brouse pitched the full six-inning shutout, recording nine strikeouts. Multiple times throughout the game, Midland had one or more runners in scoring position, but Brouse pitched herself out of the jams to keep the Chaparrals scoreless.

“I thought she did a really good job of battling through some tough situations and what I talked to her about after the game was, quit putting yourself in those situations and you’ll be a lot less stressed,” Jeff Jackson, Odessa College head coach, joked. “She does a very good job of performing under pressure.”

Kawehi Ili helped out defensively with an incredible heads-up play in the top of the fourth in which a line drive from Midland’s Kaitlyn Gonzalez ricocheted off the glove of Odessa’s third baseman Clarisa Zapata. Ili at shortstop tracked the ricocheted ball, caught it, and threw a runner out at second that failed to tag up for an unusual double play.

“I feel like that game was a lot closer than a run rule, but we did an excellent job on defense of shutting those innings down and putting up zeroes anyway, anyhow,” Jackson said.

The Wrangler bats were mighty as always, led by sophomore right fielder Brooke Nauman with two solo home runs in the second and sixth innings. Naumann went three for three at the plate.

Morgan Dutton put the nail in the coffin in the bottom of the sixth, shooting the gap in left-center field with runners on first and second to score the walk-off run. Dutton went three for four with two RBI.

“We were clutch at the right time so being clutch on both offense and defense is a good recipe,” Jackson said.

The Wranglers move on to the Region V West championship game Monday at 1 p.m., seeking their third consecutive region title and national tournament invitation. The only way into the NCJAA Softball National Tournament is with a region tournament championship.

“I think we’re doing a good job of taking it a step at a time and getting ourselves in good situations,” Jackson said. “It’s on the horizon, we just have to close this thing out.”

Lauren De La Cruz remained a steady force for Midland College, going two for two at the plate to put runners in scoring position, but the Chaparrals were not able to bring a runner home.

The Chaparrals still have the opportunity to rematch Odessa in the Region V West championship because of the double-elimination format. Midland College will play in an elimination game against Frank Phillips at 11 a.m. Monday. The Chaparrals swept the Plainsmen in a four-game series earlier in the season.

The winner between Midland and Frank Phillips will face Odessa in the championship.