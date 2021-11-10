NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Local athletes sign letters of intent

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – For many high school athletes across the country, National Signing Day is where years of hard work finally pay off. After tearing it up on the court and on the field, some of the Basin’s finest athletes turned their college offers into stone-cold scholarships.

On Wednesday, six athletes from Midland High and two seniors from Midland Legacy signed their letters of intent. Those athletes include:

Alex Aguilar (Midland High, signed with Wichita State softball)

Samantha Burleson (Midland Legacy, signed with McPherson College softball)

Abby Clements (Midland High, signed with Lubbock Christian cheer)

Aniya Clinton (Midland High, signed with Kansas State volleyball)

Kinsey Hill (Midland High, signed with Sam Houston State women’s soccer)

Avery McQuitty (Midland High, signed with East Carolina swimming/diving)

Chase Shores (Midland Legacy, signed with LSU baseball)

Nicholas Stone (Midland High, signed with Tennessee swimming/diving)

In TAPPS, Midland Classical senior Cort Miller signed his letter of intent to play for Midland College baseball next season. Miller helped the Knights win their first baseball win a state championship in the spring.