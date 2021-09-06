MOJO offense explodes for 57 points, 590 yards in win over Waco Midway

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ODESSA, Texas – After a scoreless first quarter, the Permian Panthers (2-0) offense emphatically found its groove against the Waco Midway Panthers (0-2) to remain unbeaten early in the season.

MOJO racked up 590 yards of total offense en route to a 57-41 win over Midway. Junior quarterback Rodney Hall accounted for six of the team’s touchdowns (3 passing, 3 rushing) and finished the game with 404 total yards.

This week, Permian will host the Amarillo Tascosa Rebels (1-1) on Friday. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 p.m.

Watch the video above for more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

September 09 2021 07:00 pm