MOJO offense explodes for 57 points, 590 yards in win over Waco Midway

ODESSA, Texas – After a scoreless first quarter, the Permian Panthers (2-0) offense emphatically found its groove against the Waco Midway Panthers (0-2) to remain unbeaten early in the season.

MOJO racked up 590 yards of total offense en route to a 57-41 win over Midway. Junior quarterback Rodney Hall accounted for six of the team’s touchdowns (3 passing, 3 rushing) and finished the game with 404 total yards.

This week, Permian will host the Amarillo Tascosa Rebels (1-1) on Friday. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 p.m.

