ODESSA, Texas: Despite being the inspiration for one of the main characters in an iconic sports movie, life has not been glitzy and glamorous for James “Boobie” Miles since the cameras stopped rolling. Or since his knee gave out nearly 35 years ago as a high school senior. Back in his hometown, Miles is making sure the next ambitious student athletes don’t follow the same path.

“I want to give back to the city that gave to me,” Miles said bluntly.

It’s been over 30 years since Miles endeared himself to Odessa through his charming and incorrigible cockiness and his almost super-human ability to run the football, a talent that made him more popular than anyone in the city going into his senior season for the Permian Panthers in 1988.

But you know the story from the “Friday Night Lights” book and the movie of the same name. Flooded with scholarship offers from every major college football program in the country, Miles’ career was tragically cut short after tearing his ACL that senior season.

After his retirement following a brief stint in junior college, his beloved uncle, the Late L.V. Miles, who adopted him and raised him as his own, shed some perspective Boobie didn’t realize for decades.



“It’s like my uncle told me. He told me, he said when I got hurt, ‘maybe God has something else planned for you,’” Miles said.

After the success of the 2004 movie, Miles became something of a cultural icon, not only by epitomizing the cool high school superstar with the world at his fingertips, but also by showing how quickly it can all be taken away.

Because of the film, he can reach young athletes before they make the same mistakes he did.



“Friday Night Lights has given me a platform,” Miles said. “That platform is to give back.”

Since his days of rockstar fame when he was scoring touchdowns for Mojo, the injury an his uncle’s death ultimately led Miles to dark places, including a prison sentence.

Now back living in Odessa for the first time in more than a decade and a half, he uses those experiences on the motivational speaking circuit, speaking mostly to schools and sports teams.

Like the lyrics of his favorite group, Public Enemy, he “doesn’t question who he is because God knows it’s coming from the heart.”



“I’ve been through all this,” Miles said. “That’s the reason why I do the motivational speaking, to talk to these young kids and try to get them to get them to understand the part of student-athlete, student comes before athlete. So we need you to get that education first.”

Miles still has some of that fame here in Odessa, as he is often stopped by strangers for a picture or an autograph. He does not, however, see himself as the legend some tab him to be.

Now that he’s home, he is set on helping the next Boobie Miles.



“That’s why I do this,” Miles said. “I just don’t want another kid to go down that road.”

