MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland ISD celebrated the signings of 18 student-athletes to play in each of their respective sports at the next level in college. Midland Legacy had 10 students and Midland High had eight students sign their National Letters of Intent.
Midland Legacy celebrated seven football players who will continue their football careers in college. Star running back and star receiver Deonte Sonnier will take their next step together, both signing to Eastern New Mexico. Two Rebel linemen Girevis Bobey Munoz and Niegel Wallace will play together as well for UTPB.
Midland High star runningback Meckie McCoy will head to Hardin-Simmons in Abilene. Bulldogs softball players Sadie Ryan and Breigh Houser will play softball for at least two more years together at Galveston Community College.
Midland Legacy hitter Kylee Radwanski is staying in the Tall City, playing volleyball for her hometown Midland College Lady Chaparrals.
Listen to each athlete in the video above. See the full list of signees below.
Midland Legacy
Ezequiel Luna (Football) – Eastern New Mexico
Deonte Sonnier (Football) – Eastern New Mexico.
Girevis Bobey Munoz (Football) – UTPB
Niegel Wallace (Football) – UTPB
Chase Barton (Football) – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Mario Serrano (Football/Rodeo) – Sul Ross State
Eli Price (Football) – Blinn College
Jace Martinez (Baseball) – Hardin-Simmons University
Jazmyn Johnson (Basketball) – McMurry University
Kylee Radwanski (Volleyball) – Midland College
Midland High
Meckie McCoy (Football) – Hardin-Simmons University
Jaden Taylor (Football) – Oklahoma Panhandle State University
Breigh Houser (Softball) – Galveston Community College
Sadie Ryan (Softball) – Galveston Community College
Jofe Villallobos (Baseball) – Navarro College
Dax Patton (Baseball) – McCook Community College
Imani Parker (Volleyball) – Cerro Coso Community College
Sarah Stewart (Tennis) – Dallas Baptist University.