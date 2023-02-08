MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland ISD celebrated the signings of 18 student-athletes to play in each of their respective sports at the next level in college. Midland Legacy had 10 students and Midland High had eight students sign their National Letters of Intent.

Midland Legacy celebrated seven football players who will continue their football careers in college. Star running back and star receiver Deonte Sonnier will take their next step together, both signing to Eastern New Mexico. Two Rebel linemen Girevis Bobey Munoz and Niegel Wallace will play together as well for UTPB.

Midland High star runningback Meckie McCoy will head to Hardin-Simmons in Abilene. Bulldogs softball players Sadie Ryan and Breigh Houser will play softball for at least two more years together at Galveston Community College.

Midland Legacy hitter Kylee Radwanski is staying in the Tall City, playing volleyball for her hometown Midland College Lady Chaparrals.

See the full list of signees below.

Midland Legacy

Ezequiel Luna (Football) – Eastern New Mexico

Deonte Sonnier (Football) – Eastern New Mexico.

Girevis Bobey Munoz (Football) – UTPB

Niegel Wallace (Football) – UTPB

Chase Barton (Football) – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mario Serrano (Football/Rodeo) – Sul Ross State

Eli Price (Football) – Blinn College

Jace Martinez (Baseball) – Hardin-Simmons University

Jazmyn Johnson (Basketball) – McMurry University

Kylee Radwanski (Volleyball) – Midland College

Midland High

Meckie McCoy (Football) – Hardin-Simmons University

Jaden Taylor (Football) – Oklahoma Panhandle State University

Breigh Houser (Softball) – Galveston Community College

Sadie Ryan (Softball) – Galveston Community College

Jofe Villallobos (Baseball) – Navarro College

Dax Patton (Baseball) – McCook Community College

Imani Parker (Volleyball) – Cerro Coso Community College

Sarah Stewart (Tennis) – Dallas Baptist University.