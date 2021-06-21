Midland natives Bryce Hoppel, Natalie Hinds qualify for Tokyo Olympics

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – The Tall City will have a pair of representatives at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Midland High alumni Bryce Hoppel and Natalie Hinds have both qualified to represent Team USA after earning their spot at their respective Olympic Trials.

Hoppel, a two-time national champion at Kansas, qualified for the 800-meter race on the track. In 2019, he grabbed a 4th-place finish in the event at the World Championship.

Hinds, a swimmer, will compete on Team USA’s relay team after finishing 4th in the women’s 100-meter freestyle during the Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha.

A four-time All-American at Florida during college, Hinds has been training professionally with the Athens Bulldogs Swim Club in Georgia.

Both Hoppel and Hinds will be making their first appearance at the Olympic Games this summer. Congratulations to both of them!