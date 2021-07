MIDLAND, Texas – The United States swim team, which includes Midland native Natalie Hinds, finished third in the 4x100m freestyle relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

During the preliminary heats, Team USA finished 5th behind Australia, the Netherlands, Canada, and Great Britain. Natalie Hinds was the anchor for the US in that race and swam faster (53.28) than everyone else on the team.