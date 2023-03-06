MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy four-star junior quarterback Marcos Davila announced on Twitter he committed to Purdue Monday. This comes after the 2024 prospect de-committed from TCU just weeks ago.

Davila had around 25 NCAA Division I offers, including Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Baylor and Houston. Davila announced his commitment to TCU in December, before re-opening his recruitment exactly two months later in late February.

Davila logged more than 3,000 passing yards in 2022 and 36 touchdowns. He helped the Rebels to a second-round appearance in the 6A state playoffs and a share of the District 2-6A title.