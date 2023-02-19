LUBBOCK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A pair of Midland Legacy (Lee) baseball graduates, fifth-year seniors Bo Blessie (pitcher) and Ty Coleman (designated hitter), helped No. 23 Texas Tech to a 12-3 win over Gonzaga Sunday, sealing a win in the Red Raiders’ opening weekend.

Bo Blessie was dominant on the mound, earning the win in his first career start. Blessie threw a no-hitter through five and two-thirds innings, ending his day giving up just one hit and clocking four strikeouts.

Coleman was perfect at the plate, going 5-5 with three singles and two doubles, and leading Texas Tech with three RBI. Coleman himself also crossed home plate three times Sunday afternoon.

Coleman has seven hits in 12 at-bats so far on the season, and five RBI.

The 23rd-ranked Red Raiders are off to a 3-0 start to the season. They have the final game a four-game series against Gonzaga Monday at 11 a.m.