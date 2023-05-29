MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland High has confirmed the hire of former Texas Tech forward Brad Reese as the Bulldogs’ next boy’s basketball head coach. Reese played for the Red Raiders from 2009-2011.

Reese spent eight years playing pro basketball overseas in Europe after graduating from Texas Tech.

Before transferring to Texas Tech, Reese played at Gulf Coast Community College where he earned first-team all-conference honors and was named the NJCAA Player of the Week (Jan. 7) as a sophomore. He was also named the conference Freshman of the Year in his debut campaign.

Reese joins the Bulldogs’ staff after a four-year stint as the head coach at Monahans, leading the Loboes to four consecutive playoff appearances. Last season, Monahans went 23-13.