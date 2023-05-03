MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland College celebrated the signings of 16 of its athletes to continue their collegiate athletic careers at four-year universities.

Full list of Chaparrals who signed to play at the next level:

Men’s Basketball

Keonte Jones – Cal State Northridge (NCAA DI)

Trent Johnson – Idaho State University (NCAA DI)

Christian Villegas – Texas A&M Corpus Christi (NCAA DI)

Brison Waller – University of Antelope Valley (NAIA)

Women’s Basketball

Desiree Smith – University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (NCAA DII)

Frida Schmidt – Melno College (NAIA)

Volleyball

Petra Fernandez – McPherson College (NAIA)

Zoey Fernandez – McPherson College (NAIA)

Linda Conceicao – Lindsey Wilson College (NAIA)

Lauri Milori – Linsey Wilson College (NAIA)

Softball

Ciera Avila – Sul Ross State (NCAA DIII)

Jasmine Garcia – Sul Ross State (NCAA DIII)

Kaitlyn Gonzalez – Wayland Baptist (NAIA)

Men’s Golf

Chris Wardup – San Bernardino (NCAA DII)

Davis Seybert – Oklahoma City University (NAIA)

Richman Houston – University of Houston, Victoria (NAIA)