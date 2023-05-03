MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland College celebrated the signings of 16 of its athletes to continue their collegiate athletic careers at four-year universities.
Full list of Chaparrals who signed to play at the next level:
Men’s Basketball
Keonte Jones – Cal State Northridge (NCAA DI)
Trent Johnson – Idaho State University (NCAA DI)
Christian Villegas – Texas A&M Corpus Christi (NCAA DI)
Brison Waller – University of Antelope Valley (NAIA)
Women’s Basketball
Desiree Smith – University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (NCAA DII)
Frida Schmidt – Melno College (NAIA)
Volleyball
Petra Fernandez – McPherson College (NAIA)
Zoey Fernandez – McPherson College (NAIA)
Linda Conceicao – Lindsey Wilson College (NAIA)
Lauri Milori – Linsey Wilson College (NAIA)
Softball
Ciera Avila – Sul Ross State (NCAA DIII)
Jasmine Garcia – Sul Ross State (NCAA DIII)
Kaitlyn Gonzalez – Wayland Baptist (NAIA)
Men’s Golf
Chris Wardup – San Bernardino (NCAA DII)
Davis Seybert – Oklahoma City University (NAIA)
Richman Houston – University of Houston, Victoria (NAIA)