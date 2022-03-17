MIDLAND, Texas: Midland Christian’s All-State quarterback Ryver Rodriguez signed his national letter of intent to play football at The University of Texas-Permian Basin Thursday.

Rodriguez rushed for over 1,600 yards from the quarterback position in 2021 and compiled 51 total touchdowns. He says he has had a relationship with the UTPB coaching staff for years.

“Ever since I was a sophomore, they have been coming and watching our practices. I’ve always had a great relationship with the coaches and I went to their camps and stuff like that,” Rodriguez said. “That coaching staff, what you see is what you get with them and that’s something they really emphasized to me, they are ready to go out and work hard every single day.”

In return, the coaching staff is as impressed with Rodriguez for the person he is off the field than the football player he is on the field.

“He’s a leader, winner, tremendous student in the classroom, everything about him screams success,” UTPB head football coach Justin Carrigan said. “When you are successful off the field and successful in different roles not just quarterback but as a leader of a team and captain, that will generally also lead you to success on the field as well.”