Midland Christian moves up in standings after Mustangs awarded win via forfeit

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Midland Christian’s already promising playoff hopes received an unexpected boost this week.

The Mustangs were awarded a victory over the Fort Worth Nolan Catholic Vikings via forfeit after a recent ruling by their district’s Executive Committee.

Initially, Midland Christian suffered a 48-28 defeat against Nolan Catholic in its first week of district play. However, the Vikings were forced to forfeit that win after their district ruled five of their players ineligible to play at the time. Nolan Catholic appealed that decision to the TAPPS Executive Board, which upheld the ruling from the district.

After picking up the extra win, Midland Christian’s record improved to 6-1 (3-1) which puts the Mustangs into a tie for second place with Plano Prestonwood in the district standings.

