The Phoenix Mercury acquired Diamond DeShields from the Chicago Sky as part of a three-team deal Thursday that also sent Bria Hartley to the Indiana Fever.

Indiana received the seventh pick in the draft from Chicago this year and the Sky’s first-round choice next year. Chicago got Julia Allemand from Indiana as well as Phoenix’s first-round pick next season.

DeShields helped the Sky win the WNBA championship last year and has averaged 13.2 points and 4.3 rebounds in her career.

“Diamond DeShields is as dynamic an athlete as we have in our league and at just 26 years old has already been a champion, an All-Star and an All-WNBA performer,” Mercury GM Jim Pitman said. “She was one of our top targets this offseason because of her ability to score and defend from the wing position and how dangerous she is in the open floor. We are thrilled to add Diamond to our All-Star core.”

Allemand skipped last season to help the Belgium national team prepare for the Olympics. She was originally drafted by Indiana with the 33rd overall pick in the 2016 WNBA, but didn’t start playing for the Fever until the 2020 season.

She finished that season ranked second in assists in the league.

“We can’t wait to welcome Julie into the Sky family,” Chicago general manager and coach James Wade said. “She’s proven that she is at level point guard that can create and play for teammates.”

“Not only that, but she’s been able to show what she’s done on an international level across Europe and in FIBA competitions. She also was one of the greatest surprises of the WNBA bubble,” he said.

The Fever now have three of the top 10 picks in this year’s draft, owning No. 2, 7 and 10, as well as acquiring a second-round pick for the next two years from Phoenix.

“We are excited to welcome Bria’s veteran presence to Indiana. She has proven to be a key contributor on multiple teams, including last year in helping Phoenix advance to the WNBA Finals,” general manager Tamika Catchings said. “This trade allows us to secure more top-tier talent in this year’s draft, and we also add more assets to control heading into 2023.”