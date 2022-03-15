Skip to content
Yourbasin
Midland
44°
Midland
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Seen On TV
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
State News
Powering the Permian
Basin Business Report
Investigations
Texas Politics
Washington-DC
BorderReport
National
Political
Press Releases
Business
Entertainment
BestReviews
Top Stories
China used ‘Real Housewives’ star, others in campaign
Texas Guard conducting military exercises at border
Video
Experts set to travel to Ukraine to identify the …
Tiger’s Masters round ‘remarkable,’ specialist says
Video
Weather
Severe Weather
Forecast
SkyTracker Camera Network
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Viewer Submitted Photos
Closings & Delays
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
UTPB Sports
Silver Star Nation
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Red Raider Nation
Indy 500
China 2022
Big Race – Daytona
The Big Game
Top Stories
China used ‘Real Housewives’ star, others in campaign
Top Stories
Tiger’s Masters round ‘remarkable,’ specialist says
Video
Live Updates | Wind could wreak havoc at the Masters
LEADING OFF: Balkovec up; Scherzer, Freeman, Correa …
NBA At 75: What to expect at the league’s 100th anniversary
TV Schedule
About Us
Download the App
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Submit News Tips
Advertise with us
YourBasin Digital Solutions
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
EEO Public File
Contests
The Permian Basin’s Remarkable Women for 2022
Teacher Surprise
Community
Big 2 Birthday Shoutout!
Hometown Heroes
Studio B
Local Events
Sponsored Content: Buy Local
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Masters Report
Tiger’s Masters round ‘remarkable,’ specialist says
Top Masters Report Headlines
Don't Miss
Three more arrested in capital murder investigation
Repeat offender admits to Walmart theft
Mom leaves girl, 4, alone in apartment for hours, …
MPD officer injured during traffic stop
What happened to the meth found in Fayette Co.