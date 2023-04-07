AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Live updates from the second round Friday of the Masters (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

Brooks Koepka is putting some distance on the Masters field, making the turn at 3 under for the day and 10 under overall.

The 2019 runner-up, who’s now one of the highest-profile players on the breakaway LIV Golf tour, made an eagle at the par-5 eighth hole to extend his lead to three shots.

Koepka began the day tied with Norway’s Viktor Hovland and Spain’s Jon Rahm, who both have afternoon tee times.

Jason Day is also on the move. The Aussie is 2 under for the round after seven holes, giving him a 7-under total that pushed him even with Hovland and Rahm for the second spot on the leaderboard.

No one else is closer than five strokes behind Koepka.

___

10 a.m.

Brooks Koepka was among the early starters for the second round of the Masters, and a birdie at the par-5 second and a couple of nice par saves moved him ahead of first-round co-leaders Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm.

Kopeka, who finished one shot behind winner Tiger Woods in 2019, is setting the pace for the contingent from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit. But the most well-known defector from the PGA Tour, Phil Mickelson, also opened solidly with 71 and added a birdie at the first Friday to reach 2 under for the championship.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler began the day at 4 under. He’s in a group with U.S. Amateur champ Sam Bennett, who was also 4 under, and the only one of the seven amateurs to break par.

Augusta National produced plenty of red numbers Thursday, but more challenging hole locations have made the course play harder for the second round. And that’s before wind and rain that is expected to arrive later Friday.

Hovland and Rahm could get the brunt of that weather. Both are in the final four groups of the day.

___

7:30 a.m.

The second round of the Masters is underway, with tee times shifted up a half-hour because of an approaching storm front.

The potential for heavy rainfall and much colder temperatures heading into the weekend is a big topic of discussion among players wondering how it will affect conditions at Augusta National.

The opening round was played on a balmy spring day with temperatures climbing to 85 degrees Fahrenheit (29 degrees Celsius).

Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland are tied for the lead after shooting 7-under 65s.

It should be another warm day for the second round, but temperatures will plummet as the rain moves in. The high Saturday is only expected to reach 52 degrees (11 degrees Celsius).

Keep an eye on Tigers Woods, who has never missed the Masters cut as a professional. He struggled to a 74 in the opening round and can’t afford another bad round if he hopes to make his 23rd consecutive cut.

If he does, it would tie the tournament record shared by Gary Player and Fred Couples.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports