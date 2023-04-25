BATON ROUGE, Lousiana (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy graduate and LSU pitcher Chase Shores announced on Twitter Tuesday his freshman season has come to an end after suffering an ulnar collateral ligament tear, which requires Tommy John surgery.

According to the MLB’s website, a typical recovery timeline after Tommy John surgery is 12 to 18 months.

Shores appeared in seven games for the No. 1 ranked LSU Tigers with a 1.96 ERA.

Shores said in his post, “I will miss my time competing at Alex Box [Stadium], but I won’t let this injury stop me from being the best teammate and supporter for the boys as we close out the season.”

He added, “I will be back and better than ever.”