ODESSA, Texas (Odessa College Athletics) – After 31 years of service to Odessa College including 26 years as the Head Golf Coach, Paul Chavez has announced his retirement at the conclusion of the 2023 season.

Over his 26 years as the Head Golf Coach, Odessa College has achieved wide success not only on the golf course but in the classroom. Chavez has guided the Wranglers to three NJCAA D1 Golf National Championships in 2004, 2005 and most recently in 2017. In addition to the three national titles, Odessa College has finished in the top five (5), 16 times.

“I offer congratulations to Coach Chavez and wish him the very best as he begins this next phase of his life,” said Odessa College President Dr. Greg Williams. “Coach Chavez served our college and community very well for decades. His contribution to Odessa College and to golf will be acknowledged and celebrated for years to come.”

Chavez has been honored five (5) times as the NJCAA National Coach of the Year and has been inducted into the NJCAA Golf Coaches Hall of Fame (2007), the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Hall of Fame (2014), the Golf Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame (2017), and the Odessa Athletic Hall of Fame (2021).

“Coach Chavez is synonymous with OC Golf, and national prominence,” said Athletic Director Wayne Baker. “The level of success attained by Paul in his 25-plus years at Odessa College will most likely go unmatched. I appreciate his quest for excellence and his knowledge of the Permian Basin Golf community.”

As successful as the Wranglers have been on the golf course, their academic achievements are notable: The team has achieved a 3.0 GPA or better for 20 consecutive years and the 2021-22 team was named NJCAA Men’s Golf Academic Team of the Year with a 3.61 team GPA.

Chavez has coached 41 NJCAA All-Americans, 30 GCAA All-Americans, 12 NJCAA Academic All-Americans, 64 All-Region, 49 All-State, and 81 All-Conference players. Over 121 Odessa College golfers have continued their athletic and academic careers at the four-year level and seven (7) former Wranglers are playing professionally on the PGA Tour or LIV Tour.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Odessa College, the OC Administrative team, OC Athletic Department, and OC faculty and staff for 31 wonderful years,” said Chavez. “I am forever grateful. The Odessa College Golf programs have become a national powerhouse, and I have been blessed to be a part of their development. Lastly, I want to thank all of my current and former players. All of you have created memories that will last a lifetime.”