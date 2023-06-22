DALLAS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Dave Campbell’s released the 2023 edition of the Texas Football magazine featuring TCU head coach Sonny Dykes on the cover after he led the Horned Frogs to the CFP National Championship. This year’s DCTF previewed over 1,500 high schools, including 32 teams from the Permian Basin.

Headlining DCTF’s pre-season predictions were several 2022 district champions including Midland Legacy, Wink, Monahans, Rankin and Balmorhea. DCTF predicted that seven local teams would be their respective district champions in 2023, and named 14 local athletes are pre-season district MVPs.

Odessa wide receiver and Texas Tech commit Ivan Carreon was honored on the 6A Pre-Season All-State team ahead of his senior campaign with the Bronchos. However, Odessa was picked to finish last in District 2-6A.

Two high school coaches and one college coach were named on the ’40 Under 40′ list: UTPB first-year head coach Kris McCullough, Fort Stockton head coach Jeremy Hickman and Monahans head coach Fred Staugh.

Hickman, in his first season at the helm of his alma mater, led the Panthers to their best season in school history (10-2) and reached the area round of the playoffs for the third time in school history.

Staugh steered the Loboes into a historic season after beginning 2022 on a three-game losing streak. Monahans then went on a 10-game win streak to break into the 4A DII regional finals. The Loboes went 10-4 overall.

McCullough is preparing for his first season with a Falcon program that has struggled to find its footing in the Lone Star Conference since it the football program began in 2016. McCullough had immense success at East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma where he became the youngest head coach in all of college football.

Full list of DCTF’s local predicted winners and pre-season honorees:

40 Under 40

Kris McCullough – UTPB head coach

Jeremy Hickman – Fort Stockton head coach

Fred Staugh – Monahans head coach

Preseason All-State

Ivan Carreon – Odessa WR

District Champion Predictions

Midland Legacy (2-6A)

Monahans (1-4A DII)

Crane (1-3A DII)

Wink (5-2A DII)

Buena Vista (6-1A DI)

Rankin (7-1A DI)

Balmorhea (3-1A DII)

Preseason District Honors

2-6A Offensive MVP: Marcos Davila – Midland Legacy QB

2-6A Defensive MVP: Parker Haynes – Permian LB

2-4A Offensive MVP: Gavin Padron – Big Spring QB

1-4A DII Offensive MVP: Cheno Navarrette – Monahans QB

1-4A DII Defensive MVP: Jon Sandoval – Pecos FS

1-3A DII Offensive MVP: Trey Larson – Crane WR

1-3A DII Defensive MVP: Reese Ahrens – Alpine LB

3-2A DI Defensive MVP: Dustin Spalla – Forsan DB

5-2A DII Offensive MVP: Bryan Wilcox – Wink RB

5-2A DII Defensive MVP: Creed Frerich – Wink DL

6-1A DI Offensive MVP: Tristan Griffin – Buena Vista

7-1A DI Offensive MVP: Baret Jackson – Rankin

7-1A DI Defensive MVP: Alejandro Talamantes – Garden City

3-1A DII Defensive MVP: Adrian Mata – Balmorhea