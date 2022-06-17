MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – About 26 years ago, Earl Davis and his wife Michelle started the Tall City Classic Basketball Tournament as a way to give West Texas kids something to enjoy during Juneteenth and Father’s Day.

It started small, but has grown to include teams from as far as El Paso, New Mexico, and even Oklahoma.

“The community is very supportive of us doing this tournament and doing it during the Juneteenth celebration,” said Davis.

“So we want to add some activity to that. It just it just grew from there.”

There will be 46 boys and girls teams competing this weekend ranging from grades 3-12.

A diverse pool of young talent in Midland helps build a strong basketball foundation in the basin.

“This is a tournament that Mr. Davis has put on for for quite a while now. We’re tickled to death that it’s here on our campus this year,” said Midland Legacy boys basketball head coach Chris Suttle.

“It helps build both programs in town. We want to grow the game any way possible here in the basin.”

While important for nurturing basketball in West Texas, the tournament stays true to its original purpose serving as a way for kids to channel the holiday weekend into something they love doing.

“There’s a lot of activities going around. I mean, going on in the park but just to give them an outlet to just be able to play basketball, laugh, joke around, be competitive, because in West Texas, we are competitive,” said Davis.

“We need to continue that… in in order to do that, we have to do things like this.”

Games will continue Saturday and Sunday beginning at 9 A.M. and last throughout the late afternoon.

The tournament will be played at Midland Legacy High School, Abell Junior High, and the Carver Center.