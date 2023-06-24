ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Roy Williams and Bradley Marquez returned to Odessa to hold their third annual Camp 432 in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of the Permian Basin.

About 115 campers between 3rd and 8th grades competed in various football relays and drills on the Permian High practice fields.

Williams and Marquez represent the biggest high school and college fanbases in Odessa from their playing days as wide receivers.

Williams played for Permian before starring at Texas from 2000-2003. The Detroit Lions drafted him 7th overall in the 2003 draft. He went on to play eight seasons in the NFL with the Lions, Cowboys, and Bears. He earned a Pro Bowl nod with Detroit in 2006.

Marquez played for Odessa High before playing at Texas Tech from 2011-2014. After going undrafted, he played four seasons in the NFL, two with the Rams and two with the Lions.

Both former pros hope that interacting with young campers from the area will show that even the biggest goals can be reached.

“I love working with the kids and the kids look at me and Bradley… just seeing their eyes and oh my gosh can’t believe you played… just trying to give them dreams and aspirations that they can really achieve those things,” said Williams.

“Just something to build on. Hopefully in the future we can bring some more former players out here,” said Marquez about expanding the camp in the future. “I have a bunch of my college buddies that played at Tech, a couple NFL guys as well, but I think if we can get some more current players that are actually playing right now, I think they’ll enjoy that but we’ll see what we can do next year.”

All proceeds from the camp will go to the Boys and Girls Club.