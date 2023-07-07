MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – West Texas FC has accomplished a lot during their inaugural season as a National Premier Soccer team.

Entering their regular season finale, they’re 7-2-1 and have already clinched one of the Lone Star Conference’s four playoff spots.

While they have a lot to be proud of, they’re not satisfied entering their regular season finale against the first place Lubbock Matadors.

“You don’t need extra motivation to prepare yourself,” said West Texas FC left center back Fernando ‘Guti’ Gutierrez.

“To play against one of the best teams in the country, that’s enough motivation for us, and just enough to be ready to play them.”

The team has already begun to think about the playoffs, but they’re not skipping steps ahead of their final home game.

“Of course we are already thinking about the playoffs because it’s our dream to go to the playoffs and win the conference but tomorrow is a very very important game,” said West Texas FC midfielder Gustavo Barroso.

“Everyone is focused and ready for this game to win this game.”

For coach Victor Domingues, the hope is that their regular season finale can help build momentum and confidence entering the postseason.

“We still have one more game, the season’s not over and it’s massive for us to also pull off a result tomorrow at home in front of our home crowd just so that we can go into playoffs in a comfortable and confident mood as well,” said Domingues.

West Texas FC will play the Lubbock Matadors at Astound Broadband Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 P.M. before beginning the playoffs.