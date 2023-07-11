MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – West Texas FC might only be a first year team, but they’re already attracting passionate fans, many of whom are excited to have a new winning soccer team in West Texas.

“We saw the team getting picked back up from the Sockers, he [my son] likes soccer, we saw West Texas FC, put two and two together and just started following the team,” said West Texas FC fan Brian Hodnett.

At Tall City Brewing Company in Midland, fans came by to watch FC’s first playoff game against Brownsville.

These big games don’t just attract local fans to the team, but also to local businesses.

Stephen alexander tall city brewing company sales and marketing manager

“What we love to do here at tall city brewing is kind being the community’s living room,” said Tall City Brewing’s Stephen Alexander who’s the company’s sales and marketing manager.

“Partnering up with West Texas FC is just the icing on the cake. They’re out there doing their own little events but also letting us be a part of that and vice versa. Any events that we have on, we’re going to want them involved as well.”

Of course one of the best ways for a first-year team to bring in fans…. win. West Texas FC went 7-3-1 during the regular season, good enough for third in their conference and 24th in the country.

Playoff games like this one can only intensify the experience of rooting on FC.

Alex mcleod west texas fc fan

“I think fans here just want to see winning because we had a semi-pro soccer team in the past, not a lot of wins and not a lot of fans in the seats,” said West Texas FC fan Alex McLeod.

“They keep seeing this winning, then we’re going to see fans like they do in Lubbock like 4,000 people in the stands, stuff like that.”

West Texas FC lose in their playoff game to Brownsville 2-1 ending their inaugural season.