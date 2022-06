MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – West Texas BMX is hosting State Race this weekend at Reyes-Mashburn-Nelms Park in Midland.

The events start on Friday and run through Sunday and there will be a handful of food trucks at the events Saturday and Sunday.

The main event is the State Qualifier Race on Sunday at 11 a.m.

West Texas BMX welcomes families from around the Permian Basin to attend the event. They provided a map of where the events will take place.