ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The West Texas Warbirds will be holding a youth football camp in early July featuring Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daron Bland.

The camp will run from July 6-8 at the Ector County Coliseum for kids ages four through high school. The three-day camp costs $150 to attend.

Camp attendees will learn from the Warbirds’ coaching staff as they walk campers through skill drills and 7-on-7 competitions.

The camp will go from 6-7:30 P.M. on July 6-7 and 9-11 A.M. on July 8 when Bland will meet campers.

To sign up for the event or for more information contact Warbirds Director of Football Operations Raul Torres at 432-924-4361.