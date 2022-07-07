ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The West Texas Warbirds return to action this weekend hosting the Arlington Longhorns. The Warbirds have not played in nearly a month after a game against Houston was canceled.

The Warbirds announced on Facebook it will be “blackout” themed and jerseys will be auctioned off after the game, with the proceeds going to the Boys and Girls club. The team is encouraging the community to come out and support their local professional football team.

“It’s gonna be hot you know this weekend, 100-degree weather. It’s cool on Saturday night, it’s fun entertainment for the kids, for families, anybody to come out and just watch a professional football team,” Tate Smith, Warbirds head coach, said.

In their time off, Smith says the team has been treating practice similar to a college football Bowl Game practice.

“We’re taking our days day by day, but also practicing one day, and then the next day is more of a conditioning and lifting day for us,” Smith said.

This is the first of two playoff games the team will host. Next Saturday, July 16, the Warbirds welcome the Mississippi Raiders.

“Our guys are ready to get back out and put on a show Saturday night against Arlington for the battle of I-20 and get back to business,” Smith said.

Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. at Ector County Coliseum. Tickets are sold on the Warbirds website.