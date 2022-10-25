ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Lone Star Conference announced they have imposed a nullification penalty on the UTPB women’s soccer team for participation by an ineligible player.

The conference assessed a 10-point penalty for the five conference games that the ineligible student-athlete played in.

The Falcons had 11 points from a 3-6-2 conference record and were tied for the seventh-most points in the conference standings. After the penalty, the team has just one point, plummeting UTPB to last place and effectively snuffing out their remaining playoff chances.

In a statement on Tuesday UTPB Athletics said the following:

Earlier today the Lone Star Conference made a decision to remove points from the 2022 women’s soccer program season. This decision came after a thorough review conducted by UTPB, the conference, and the NCAA.

Due to an inadvertent administrative error we incorrectly certified a student-athlete for competition. This was discovered through a review of our certification process and we immediately took steps to rectify the situation upon discovery.

We regret the situation for our women’s soccer team and we celebrate the hard work they put in. We have put additional steps into place to ensure this does not happen again.

Our newsroom received an email in early October from a group claiming to be a group of players on the UTPB women’s soccer team. The group claims that the ineligible player in question is midfielder Martina Terra-Garcia who played in all 90 minutes of the Falcons’ first five conference games.

The group noted that Terra-Garcia arrived on September 14th from Uruguay, had not attended any in-person classes prior to her first game on September 15th, and allegedly was not enrolled at the school.

The players in the email said they were aware that she struggled to pass the English entrance exam which is why she arrived much later than the rest of the team.

The group also claimed as of early October, Terra-Garcia had not been assigned a dorm and was staying with other players on the team on campus.

This penalty comes as the former head coach Carla Tejas is facing other various accusations of mistreatment by members of the soccer team. Tejas is currently on administrative leave while men’s soccer assistant coach Elmer Zelaya leads the team as the interim head coach.

BREAKING: UTPB women's soccer coach Carla Tejas has been placed on paid administrative leave according to AD Todd Dooley after a series of allegations from an anonymous group of players ranging from illegal conduct, to NCAA infractions, to inappropriate behavior. — Kayler Smith (@KaylerSmithTV) October 2, 2022

The Falcons have one more game against Dallas Baptist at home on Friday at 5:00 P.M.