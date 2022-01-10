ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – UTPB’s women’s basketball hasn’t seen much action in the last month.

The last game they played was on December 29th and they went two weeks before that without a game.

Their last three games have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.

Many of the games they’ve been in have been close contests which should help this changing lineup as they look to resume games.

“I think it helped us value possessions, value the game. It got some younger players more playing time,” said Head Coach Rae Boothe.

“Now that we’re getting everybody healthy, I think that was turning the corner. We just added pieces back. Now those pieces that maybe were playing are better now because they had more of an opportunity to play.”

“One thing I think we can improve on is probably our chemistry,” said junior guard Lauren Stallworth.

“Just more so seeing things and being able to trust our gut. So just getting in a little bit more of a flow on offense.”

The team’s next game is scheduled for Thursday at home against Texas Woman’s University at 5:15 P.M.