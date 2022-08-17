ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UTPB announced the opening of its Amazon storefront for sports apparel. The selection currently offers T-Shirts and sweatshirts for the entire family.

“We are extremely excited to offer UT Permian Basin fans an Amazon storefront to purchase Falcon apparel,” said Director of Athletics Todd Dooley. “We believe in creating a second-to-none fan experience and this eases the ability for Falcon fans everywhere to show their Falcon pride on game day.”

The storefront will continue to update designs and offerings.

Falcon fans can access the Amazon store under the Fans Zone tab on utpbfalcons.com or via the UTPB Athletics App.