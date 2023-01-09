STANTON, Texas (KMID/KPJEJ) – Cody Hogan has stepped down as the head football coach of the Stanton Buffaloes and will take a new position at Stanton ISD, according to Hogan.

Hogan took over as the head coach in 2018 and Stanton went 12-40 across his five seasons at the helm. The Buffaloes are coming off a disappointing 2022 season after going 2-8 overall and 0-5 in district.

Hogan’s tenure will likely be best remembered for the 2021 season, his best with the Buffaloes.

Stanton went 5-7 overall and 2-3 in district and made the playoffs, the only time they did so under Hogan. The Buffaloes pulled off one of the biggest 3A playoff upsets in recent memory, beating previously undefeated Childress 39-34 in the bi-district round that same year.

According to Hogan, the position is now open.