RockHounds auctioning off ‘PAW Patrol’ uniforms

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – The Midland RockHounds will be adding some extra flair to their wardrobe this weekend.

The team will wear special “PAW Patrol: The Movie” themed uniforms during its homestand against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Fans of the team (and the unis) will have a chance to purchase a game-worn jersey through an online auction.

Bidding starts at 6:00 p.m. on Friday and ends at 11:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The auction is being conducted through the LiveSource app. For a link to download it, click here: https://tinyurl.com/pjy67ddf