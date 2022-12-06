MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland RockHounds announced Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) has bought the team and will take over as its new owner.

DBH owns and operates several minor league baseball teams affiliated with Major League Baseball.

The RockHounds will stay in Midland as the Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. Long-time General Manager Monty Hoppel and his staff with continue to work with the team and DBH.

No major changes are expected. All staff will remain in place. DBH looks to advance the team long-term with new local, regional and national partnerships as well as technological innovations.

“We appreciate the important role the RockHounds play in the community and are dedicated to further enriching the Club, its fans, the City of Midland and the broader region,” said DBH Executive Chairman Pat Battle.

The team’s previous owners, Miles Prentice and Bob Richmond, owned the team for 32 years.

The transaction is expected to be closed by the end of the year. The financial terms of the deal were not listed because of a non-disclosure agreement.