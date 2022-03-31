ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The foundation of the Odessa Jackalopes’ success this season has come from Alex…or William…Proctor.

“That’s what I’ve got him in my phone as… Alex William Proctor,” said Jackalopes head coach Scott Deur.



“Just whatever our PA [public address] guy has got for me,” said Proctor.

Whatever you call him… the native Texan loves playing in Odessa.

“I couldn’t ask for a better place to play hockey,” said Proctor.

“I grew up watching the Jacks play in the CHL [Canadian Hockey League] so it’s a dream come true. This is where I want to be, this is where I always wanted to be.”

And Proctor has been stellar this season between the pipes currently sitting second in Jackalopes history for wins in a season and he’s been integral in the team’s playoff push.

“It starts with him. He’s the one making the big saves for us and he’s the one that’s keeping us in every game,” said Deur.

The only man ahead of him on the wins list? That is none other than Vezina trophy winning goalie Connor Hellebuyck who got his number retired by the Jackalopes on March 26th and is a player Proctor has tried to emulate.

“I think I thought about it more at the beginning of the season, like it wasn’t that long ago that he was right here, on this very ice, playing the same position I play,” said Proctor.

And while Hellebuyck’s influence can be seen all over the Jack Shack on a game night, there’s no shortage of support for Proctor.

“It feels like the big leagues. You see people wearing the shirseys and it just makes me feel right at home.”

And while the young goaltender is still enjoying his time in the Permian Basin, he’s got plenty more of exciting stops ahead of him.

“He’s going to go as far as he wants to go,” said Deur.

But as for leaving his own legacy, Proctor doesn’t want to see Hellebuyck’s number 37 getting lonely.

When asked if his own jersey will be up next, Proctor responded “That’s the hope.”