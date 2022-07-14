MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Baseball is America’s pastime.

For decades the summer game was the most popular sport in the country, but it’s since been surpassed by both football and basketball.

However here in West Texas, youth baseball engagement is still going strong.

One tournament in Midland in June included about 150 teams and around 2,000 players from ages 7 to 14 playing over 600 games.

Parents deciding to let their kids play baseball have a variety of reasons for doing so from worrying about their kid getting injured playing football, to getting them off the couch.

However, there are lessons baseball can teach a young kid that transcend the game.

“You learn life’s not fair. It’s not fair,” said Tommy Hawkins. “They have to learn to take the good with a bad.”

Hawkins has been the Permian Basin Baseball Area Director at the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) for 16 years but has been involved with USSSA since 1973, almost 50 years.

Even with the sport’s national decline, he’s seen his job get busier while enjoying the fruits of his labor watching local high school teams.

“Day to day, I think it’s it’s almost a year-round job to plan the events, plan the day, coordinate with the city,” said Hawkins.

“It used to be kind of a part-time job and now it’s kind of turned out to be a little bit more than just that.”

“I don’t have a favorite team in the district anymore because all these players from Midland High, Legacy, and Permian and Odessa High, all of them I bet if you check, they’ve all been through and played on select teams.”

These players wouldn’t have an opportunity to learn about the game without their coaches, many of whom are coaching their kids after previously being coached by their fathers.

The coaches at the youth level carry the burden of the sport’s survival on their shoulders and they handle this responsibility with the utmost importance as they attempt to preserve the pastime.

“My dad coached me growing up, and I remember all that,” said West Texas Thunder head coach David Graham.

Giving that back to my kid and these kids and just having that commitment to be there with them and then hopefully one day they’ll do the same, kind of keep the sport alive.”

“To be able to do that with my son and to be able to get this other group of boys and to be able to pass that on to them…. it’s a blessing,” said Rouge Baseball assistant coach Blake Monk.

“I wouldn’t take anything in the world for it.”

Clay hines west texas flying squirrels assistant coach

“I enjoy having my son by and I enjoy working with all these kids. You just treat them right and treat them good and try to teach and play baseball the right way,” said West Texas Flying Squirrels assistant coach Clay Hines.

“You learn to play the right way. You love to play the game.”