ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Permian opens the postseason in an interesting position.

As the defending district champs, they started strong winning their first eleven district games and were ranked in the state’s top 25 and with a 22-3 overall record.

However, they only won one of their remaining seven games including five straight district losses to end the season dropping to the third seed.

But records don’t matter anymore. And the Panthers have collectively moved on.

“I feel pretty good I mean we had a winning record again. It was a little disappointing not winning district but we can’t control what happened in the past,” said Permian senior Peyton Gregory.

“I’m just trying to cherish every moment now. It’s my last season here spending as much time as I can with the guys.”

“Today is the only one we have control over. I think a little bit of adversity sometimes can pull a team together and make us better so that’s how we’re going to approach it,” said Permian head coach Tate Criswell.

“Can’t do anything about it anyhow. So let those hard times make a better team out of us.”

It’s not lost on these players, especially the seniors, to soak up the energy from the Mojo faithful for potentially the last time as they get the opportunity to open the series at home.

To the Panthers, keeping positive energy in the dugout might be the difference between an early exit and giving their seniors another shot at state.

“I’m just trying to help my team more like bring more energy to the dugout,” said Permian senior Sebastian Bravo.

“When we score a run, everybody is going crazy in the dugout so that brings more energy.”

“We’ve struggled with motivating in the dugout and that’s what we’re working on now. We’re going to try to motivate more than instead of get on to him,” said Gregory.

“I feel like if we can that more in the dugout, we’re going to have more opportunities to win.”

“We’re prepared. We just got to go out, play loose, and have fun and compete,” said Criswell.