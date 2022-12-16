ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With 55.3% of the vote, Andrews senior captain and quarterback Ashton Galvan won ABC Big 2’s inaugural Player of the Year contest.

Galvan did not step into the quarterback role for the Mustangs until the second game of the season, but that did not limit his ability or stats. In 11 games, Galvan threw for 1,310 yards and 19 touchdowns, as well as rushed 803 yards for 12 more touchdowns.

In his first start of the season alone against Monahans, Galvan threw for an average of 16 yards per pass and five touchdowns to help Andrews to a 59-29 victory over the Loboes. His efforts in that game earned him ABC Big 2 Athlete of the Week, in just his first start as quarterback.

Galvan led the Mustangs to a 7-5 record and a second-round playoff appearance. He has not confirmed his plans for the future, but says he wants to pursue a degree in education so he can teach and coach someday.

