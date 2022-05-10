ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – As the Permian Panthers continue their last full week of spring practice, the players and coaching staff are taking note of where the team stands before the summer and fall.

Head coach Jeff Ellison plans to use this time of a year as a way to get player development started early, especially for the younger players.

“You get some young guys that may have been on varsity, but not a lot of varsity reps or may have been on JV,” said Ellison, who’s entering his fifth season at the helm.

“The speed is faster, the intensity is faster. So getting a little bit of that taste right now in the spring, aside from coming in the fall, we feel like it puts them a little bit ahead of the curve.”

Real games that count are still months away. However, you wouldn’t be able to tell by watching Permian’s practice.

What happens on the field in May will have a huge effect on how things play out in the fall.

“Where you’re starting right now is not where you’re going to be in weeks and months from now,” said Ellison.

“It’s great to be able to take a moment, maybe the start of spring, [see] how much better you are than you are three weeks ago.”

“Then you roll that into the summer. How much stronger, how much faster, how much more crisp you are with your skill through our summer workouts and then that continues throughout the fall camp.

So what is the best part of football in May?

Is it the spring game Permian will play in next week on May 19th?

What about winning an offense/defense drill?

Coach Ellison has a simpler answer.

“Watch ’em play football. I love it. They’re doing a great job,” said Ellison.

“Football is great especially West Texas football.”