GREENWOOD, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – At Brigade Family Fitness, Kendra Nyrkkanen is training ninjas.

She runs a team with six kids who all train at the gym’s special ninja course.

Kendra will be heading to Orlando next week where she will be competing with two of her athletes in the ninja world finals.

She’s making sure what they practice here will translate to the competition.

“Everything that they need in a competition, I mean they have to put in the work day in and day out,” said Nyrkkanen.

“Half the time, if they rip sometimes, we rip our hands a lot of the time. That’s why I carry tape we tape it up and we keep going.”

These Midland locals had to get through area and regional qualifiers to get to the world stage.

Their job is to make difficult athletic feats look easy.

“I just like the challenges that you have to do because it’s not just the same thing every day,” said Lumi Revera, 15, who will be competing in the world finals. “It’s different obstacles every single day.”

“It’s very hard. A lot of it’s about technique, a lot of it’s about strength. It’s all about practice,” said Kye Hernandez, 14, who will also be competing in the world finals.

Going through a typical ninja course is often difficult for somebody trying it out for the first time. However, these ninjas have been preparing for years.

“I feel like over time it’s just a sport where you have to really just work on, work at,” said Isaac Llora, 15, who qualified for the world finals but won’t compete because of a medical issue.

“You can’t get good at over a few weeks. It has to be years of practice.”

The world stage will help the team measure where they are and keeping building up the West Texas ninja community.

“Once we get our name out there and show people that our athletes are in an elite sport, constantly getting our name out there, I think will be good especially when we go to competitions in Orlando, North Carolina, and all throughout Texas,” said Nyrkkanen.

The Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association World Finals will run from July 26-30 in Orlando, Florida.