PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The third annual Andre Roman Pro Basketball Camp brings home a Pecos High School hoops legend.

Andre Roman used to star for the Pecos Eagles before playing professionally overseas in countries like Armenia where he plays now.

With more than 120 kids ages 5-18 attending the three-day camp, Roman is fulfilling a dream years in the making.

“It’s just something that’s always been a goal of mine to come back home… come back to my hometown, to the roots, and be able to just speak to these kids and turn to these kids and hopefully influence them,” said Roman.

“I’ve come from a small town like this, and I’ve been lucky enough to go all over the world to do what I love which is play the game of basketball.”

In addition to Pecos, Roman holds basketball camps elsewhere in Texas like Dallas and El Paso.

However, Roman’s focus with this camp in Pecos is giving kids from his hometown a break from the travel he used to deal with.

“Bringing an experience that you wouldn’t necessarily find in this area to them. Back then, I used to have to travel and now I’m trying to eliminate that and put on for my hometown,” said Roman.

The camp’s goal is to help kids reach their potential on the court, but also to strengthen a foundation that will help them be successful in life.

To Roman, that is what’s most important.

“It’s just like the sport of basketball. Sometimes you’re going to have a great day, sometimes you’re going to have a bad day,” said Roman.

“The most important thing in life is you don’t stop. You keep going, one foot in front of the other. Block out the noise and just focus on the goals.”

“As long as you focus on the goal, keep the faith, and keep moving and keep pushing, you’re going to be successful in anything you put your mind to.”